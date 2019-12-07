Pennsylvania man charged in connection to York County theater shooting

article

Authorities say a Pennsylvania man has been arrested in connection to a fatal movie theater shooting.

West Manchester Police Chief John Snyder says 19-year-old Jalen Luis Bellaflores has been charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Authorities say Andre Maurice White Jr. was found motionless Monday at Regal Cinemas 13 on the floor of theater No. 6 with multiple gunshot wounds. York County Coroner Pam Gay says White died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Reports say another victim was shot in the altercation and was taken to York Hospital.

Police say they are still looking for a second suspect involved in the shooting.