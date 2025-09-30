Expand / Collapse search

These Pennsylvania, New Jersey small cities rank in 'Top 20 in US'

Published  September 30, 2025 7:33am EDT
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
The Brief

    • WalletHub ranked more than 1,300 U.S. small cities.
    • Lancaster, Pa., placed No. 17 overall.
    • Fair Lawn, N.J., landed at No. 20.

PENNSYLVANIA - A new study from WalletHub names two small cities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey among the top 20 places to live in the country.

Best small cities in the US

What we know:

The analysis looked at more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. WalletHub ranked the small cities on more than 40 factors: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety.

"Not everyone craves the bright lights and crowded spaces of big cities. In fact, almost half of Americans (47%) say they would prefer to live in the suburbs, compared to 24% for urban areas and 23% for rural communities," the report said.

Source: WalletHub

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, secured the No. 17 spot. Known for its blend of history, culture, and revitalized downtown, the city scored well across quality-of-life categories and affordability.

Fair Lawn, New Jersey, ranked No. 20. The Bergen County community sits just outside New York City and is recognized for its schools, family-friendly neighborhoods and access to public transit. 

The Top 20 small cities in the US, according to WalletHub

  1. Carmel, Indiana
  2. Brookfield, Wisconsin
  3. Apex, North Carolina
  4. Lexington, Massachusetts
  5. Westfield, Indiana
  6. Fishers, Indiana
  7. Brentwood, Tennessee
  8. Saratoga Springs, New York
  9. Appleton, Wisconsin
  10. Lehi, Utah
  11. Leesburg, Virginia
  12. Arlington, Massachusetts
  13. Kaysville, Utah
  14. Castle Rock, Colorado
  15. Franklin, Tennessee
  16. Milton, Massachusetts
  17. Lancaster, Pennsylvania
  18. Holland, Michigan
  19. Noblesville, Indiana
  20. Fair Lawn, New Jersey

The Source: Information in this article was sourced from a WalletHub report. 

PennsylvaniaNew Jersey