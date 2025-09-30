These Pennsylvania, New Jersey small cities rank in 'Top 20 in US'

article

The Brief WalletHub ranked more than 1,300 U.S. small cities. Lancaster, Pa., placed No. 17 overall. Fair Lawn, N.J., landed at No. 20.



A new study from WalletHub names two small cities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey among the top 20 places to live in the country.

Best small cities in the US

What we know:

The analysis looked at more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. WalletHub ranked the small cities on more than 40 factors: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety.

"Not everyone craves the bright lights and crowded spaces of big cities. In fact, almost half of Americans (47%) say they would prefer to live in the suburbs, compared to 24% for urban areas and 23% for rural communities," the report said.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, secured the No. 17 spot. Known for its blend of history, culture, and revitalized downtown, the city scored well across quality-of-life categories and affordability.

Fair Lawn, New Jersey, ranked No. 20. The Bergen County community sits just outside New York City and is recognized for its schools, family-friendly neighborhoods and access to public transit.

The Top 20 small cities in the US, according to WalletHub

Carmel, Indiana Brookfield, Wisconsin Apex, North Carolina Lexington, Massachusetts Westfield, Indiana Fishers, Indiana Brentwood, Tennessee Saratoga Springs, New York Appleton, Wisconsin Lehi, Utah Leesburg, Virginia Arlington, Massachusetts Kaysville, Utah Castle Rock, Colorado Franklin, Tennessee Milton, Massachusetts Lancaster, Pennsylvania Holland, Michigan Noblesville, Indiana Fair Lawn, New Jersey