Pennsylvania 'pedophile' arrested for targeting 13-year-old girl: police

The Brief A Pennsylvania man is charged with attempted sexual assault after police say he was caught trying to meet a young girl for sexual acts. He first contacted the 13-year-old on social media, then arranged a meeting. Police were waiting at the scene, and arrested him on the spot.



A 64-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he attempted to have a sexual encounter with a young girl in Bensalem earlier this month.

What we know:

Ali Memis started talking to a girl he believed to be 13 years old using a social media app, beginning on May 1 and progressing over the next week.

Police refer to Memis as a "pedophile," saying he targeted the girl, sending messages about wanting to meet in person and perform sexual acts, while urging her to delete the messages and asking if her mom could track her phone.

On May 8, the 64-year-old drove from his workplace in New Jersey to the girl's apartment in Bensalem while her mother wasn't home.

He was immediately arrested upon exiting his vehicle.

"No child was ever in danger during this investigation," Bensalem police said.

What's next:

Memis is charged with Attempted Indecent Assault, Attempted Statutory Sexual Assault, Unlawful Contact with Minors, and related offenses. He was arraigned by District Justice.

He has been remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10 percent of $900,000 bail.