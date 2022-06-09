Pennsylvania police department asks for public's help in 2014 cold case

Authorities in Delaware County on Thursday asked the public's help in solving a 2014 cold case about a missing mother who seemingly disappeared without a trace.

Amanda DeGuio disappeared when she was 24-years-old. DeGuio was last seen at her home in Upper Darby on June 3, 2014. She left without her cell phone, credit cards, or a change of clothes. She doesn’t drive and no one knows how she left.

The Upper Darby Police Department, joined by DeGuio's family, held a press conference Thursday with no update on their search. Both law enforcement and the family are hopeful that Amanda is still out there.

"To the family and friends of Amanda, we have not stopped looking, and we will not stop looking," Upper Darby Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said. "You deserve answers and Amanda deserves to be brought home."

Amanda DeGuio

Leads on DeGuio's whereabouts have been scant since she went missing. While she was in recovery for opioid addiction after surgery, DeGuio was known to visit friends in Swarthmore, but no signs of her were found there.

Police investigated a reported sighting of DeGuio years ago in Kensington, who turned out to be someone else.

In the past, the DeGuio family had hired a private investigator specializing in missing persons and issued a reward for Amanda's return.

The Upper Darby Police Department has dedicated a page on their website for information on DeGuio's case.

"We are here to support Amanda DeGuio’s family and friends and let Amanda know we have not forgotten about her," Bernhardt said.