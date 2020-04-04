Pennsylvania police searching for man accused of spitting on grocery store manager
EDGEWOOD, Pa. - Authorities are trying to identify a man accused of having spat on a grocery store manager during an altercation in western Pennsylvania.
Allegheny County police say Edgewood police were called to the Giant Eagle on Wednesday after a verbal altercation between a customer and a store manager. Police allege that during the altercation, the customer spat on the side of the manager’s face before leaving the store.
Allegheny police say the man paid $50 for a money order but then demanded that he receive $100 for the order.
Detectives have posted a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact investigators.
