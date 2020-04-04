Pennsylvania police searching for man accused of spitting on grocery store manager

article

Authorities are trying to identify a man accused of having spat on a grocery store manager during an altercation in western Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County police say Edgewood police were called to the Giant Eagle on Wednesday after a verbal altercation between a customer and a store manager. Police allege that during the altercation, the customer spat on the side of the manager’s face before leaving the store.

RELATED STORIES:

Pa. grocery store tossed $35K worth of food after woman purposely coughed on fresh produce, owner says

Police: Suspect claiming to have coronavirus punches, spits on Gloucester Township officer

Advertisement

Amazon delivery driver caught on video spitting on package

Allegheny police say the man paid $50 for a money order but then demanded that he receive $100 for the order.

Detectives have posted a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact investigators.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.