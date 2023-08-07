Pennsylvania State Police announce roll out of body-worn cameras

State Police in Pennsylvania announced Monday that troopers across the commonwealth will begin using body-worn cameras following a successful months-long pilot program.

Pennsylvania State Police signed a 5-year contract with a supplier of police camera technology, the department said Monday. It follows a successful 60-90 day trial by Troop H in Carlisle.

Body worn cameras have become commonplace in departments across the country, leaving some to criticize the Pennsylvania State Police's slow roll out of their body cam program.

"It was not, in any way or shape or form, a day late or a dollar short," Colonel Christopher Paris said. "This was a contemplated action to give us the best global solution we could."

The rollout - which includes the replacement of decades old dashboard cameras - got a nod of approval from the Pennsylvania State Troopers union, but they feel more needs to be done.

"The PSTA support is contingent upon Pennsylvania putting into place a fully funded program and a long overdue increase in our compliment," said David Kennedy from the Pa. State Troopers Association.

The issue of state police not wearing body cameras was raised in June, when a trooper fatally shot an 18-year-old motorists who allegedly struck two troopers during a car meet-up on I-95 in Philadelphia.

"I think this is scrutiny that we welcome, and I think that these body cameras are going to be a tool just like car-cameras have been for two decades," Colonel Paris said.