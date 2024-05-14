NJ state trooper who died during training laid to rest Wednesday

Family, fellow officers and the community gathered Wednesday to honor the life and service of a New Jersey state trooper whose life was suddenly cut short.

Marcellus E. Bethea died while training at the state police headquarters in Ewing to join the elite TEAMS Unit earlier this month.

Police have yet to release further details about his death.

The 8-year NJSP veteran leaves behind several family members, including a wife and young daughter.

His funeral was held Wednesday morning at Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Church after a visitation Tuesday evening.

He was laid to rest at Holy Assumption Cemetery in Roebling.