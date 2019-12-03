Pennsylvania State Police pursuit ends in crash in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - A pursuit by Pennsylvania State Police ended in a multi-vehicle crash in the city's Germantown section.
SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday evening on the 5200 block of Morris Street.
Police say the pursuit started on I-76 east and ended when the suspect hit a parked vehicle, which struck two teens. According to police, a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old suffered leg injuries.
It's unclear why the suspect was being chased.
