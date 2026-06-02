Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday morning issued a Missing Endangered Person for a missing 11-year-old Philadelphia boy.
What we know:
Ayden Clardy, 11, was last seen on the 5000 block of Hegerman Street in Philadelphia at 5:30 a.m., police said.
"Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury," a Pennsylvania State Police bulletin read.
Clardy is described as 4-feet-tall, 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.
He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and grey New Balance sneakers.
What you can do:
Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone with information on Ayden Clardy's where about to reach out.