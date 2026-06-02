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Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy in Philadelphia

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Missing Persons
Published June 2, 2026 10:04 AM EDT
Published June 2, 2026 10:04 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 11-year-old Ayden Clardy.
    • State Police believe the Philadelphia boy "may be at special risk of harm or injury."
    • Anyone with information on Clardy's whereabouts should contact state police.

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday morning issued a Missing Endangered Person for a missing 11-year-old Philadelphia boy.

What we know:

Ayden Clardy, 11, was last seen on the 5000 block of Hegerman Street in Philadelphia at 5:30 a.m., police said. 

"Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury," a Pennsylvania State Police bulletin read.

Clardy is described as 4-feet-tall, 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and grey New Balance sneakers.

What you can do:

Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone with information on Ayden Clardy's where about to reach out.

The Source

  • Information provided by Pennsylvania State Police.

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