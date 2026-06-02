Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy in Philadelphia

The Brief Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 11-year-old Ayden Clardy. State Police believe the Philadelphia boy "may be at special risk of harm or injury." Anyone with information on Clardy's whereabouts should contact state police.



Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday morning issued a Missing Endangered Person for a missing 11-year-old Philadelphia boy.

What we know:

Ayden Clardy, 11, was last seen on the 5000 block of Hegerman Street in Philadelphia at 5:30 a.m., police said.

"Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury," a Pennsylvania State Police bulletin read.

Clardy is described as 4-feet-tall, 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and grey New Balance sneakers.

What you can do:

Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone with information on Ayden Clardy's where about to reach out.