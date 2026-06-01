Philadelphia prepares Lemon Hill for FIFA Fan Fest ahead of World Cup crowds

The Brief Philadelphia is preparing for the FIFA Fan Fest at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park, starting June 11. The event will bring road closures, major crowds, and a festival space for up to 25,000 visitors a day. Residents and businesses are adjusting to changes, and planners are preparing for possible weather issues.



The countdown is nearly over as Philadelphia gets ready to host the FIFA Fan Fest at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park, according to organizers. After four years of planning, the city is transforming the park into a massive festival site ahead of the World Cup.

Construction ramps up at Lemon Hill for Fan Fest

What we know:

Trucks, forklifts and construction crews are working from sunrise to sunset at Lemon Hill as the FIFA Fan Fest begins to take shape.

Organizers say the festival will feature stages, tents, security gates and closed-off areas.

Shalimar Thomas, a Brewerytown resident, described the scene: "Stages being up, tents all over the place, security gates, everything is closed off and that’s the overwhelming part," said Thomas.

Residents like Shalimar and Jay Thomas, who live nearby, have registered to attend the free event but say it comes with challenges. "We don’t have access to our park all summer, this is our park this is where we go walking this is where we enjoy we don’t have access to it they way that we thought," said Thomas.

Thousands of Philadelphia residents will see their neighborhoods shut down to traffic during the 39-day event. Local businesses are also preparing for the crowds, with deliveries of food and beer arriving at Hilltown Tavern in Fairmount.

The festival will be open an hour before the first match and an hour after the last match ends. The event starts June 11 with Mexico facing South Africa, and the first match in Philadelphia is scheduled for June 14.

Big crowds and big plans for World Cup celebrations

Why you should care:

Fan Fest executive producer Michael DelBene said, "We’ve got over a million square feet of activation space out here on Lemon Hill. It’s food music culture sports celebration," said DelBene.

The festival is described as a "soccer Coachella" and will include giant viewing screens for every match and 80 Philadelphia-area food trucks.

Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi was just announced as an opening night performer.

Planners are also preparing for unpredictable weather. "A lot of the planning goes into the what ifs. What do we do if it rains, what do we do if there is lighting and things like that and general public safety we put a lot of energy we want to make sure it’s a safe environment," said DelBene.

Residents hope the improvements made for the event will last after the World Cup. "I know the thing is to attract people to come to the city and want to come back. Besides the World Cup. But there is residents around here would like to see the improvements that are made are maintained," said Jay Thomas.

The city is preparing to welcome up to 25,000 visitors a day at Lemon Hill, according to organizers.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the park upgrades will remain after the event or what specific long-term benefits residents can expect.

Details about additional performers or activities beyond opening night have not been announced.