New Jersey primary election: Republicans to choose Senate candidate, House races up for grabs

The Brief New Jersey will hold its primary election on Tuesday, June 2nd. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Several key races are on the ballot, including the republican nomination for U.S. Senate.



Voters in New Jersey will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state's primary election.

When do polls open?

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 2. Voters in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Where can I vote?

To find your polling place, click here .

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Who is on the ballot?

There is currently one seat in the Senate up for grabs in New Jersey. Of the five candidates , four are Republicans:

Robert Lebovics is an otolaryngologist currently serving as the co-director of Hackensack Meridian Health’s Advanced Lung and Airway Center in Edison. According to his biography, "Dr. Bob" was born and raised in the Bronx and went to college in Queens and med school in Brooklyn.

As a doctor, Lebovics frames himself as a political outsider. His campaign focuses on lowering costs — particularly in the healthcare sector — protecting Social Security and responsible regulation of artificial intelligence.

On his campaign website , Lebovics is critical of Booker’s 13 years in office, saying that in that time he’s "done nothing meaningful and is more preoccupied with running for President than fighting for New Jersey."

Justin Murphy

Justin Murphy is seeking the Republican Party’s nomination again in 2026, after falling short just two years ago.

Murphy came in third in the 2024 Republican Senate primary, behind Christine Serrano-Glassner and eventual nominee Curtis Bashaw. Democrat Andy Kim would go on to win in the general election.

Murphy lives in the New Jersey Pinelands, and says as a senator, he plans to focus on "our country’s culture, parental rights, healthcare system and economic opportunity for all Americans."

Murphy’s platform calls for major tax and educational reforms, including completely abolishing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Education and making the Department of Government Efficiency permanent. He also wants to bolster both the southern and northern borders and "track" visa holders.

PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Richard Tabor is a veteran who served more than a decade in the U.S. Army and National Guard.

After his military service, Tabor went on to be a New Jersey State Police trooper. In April, he announced that he was suspended without pay in April. In a social media post , Tabor claimed the suspension was retaliation for running against Booker.

"This is clearly a shot at me by the Democratic Party that runs the State of New Jersey because they do not want me to go against Cory Booker," Tabor said in his post.

On his campaign website, Tabor says he wants to cut costs for New Jerseyans, by pushing for things like price transparency on healthcare bills, eliminating federal regulations for small businesses and more domestic energy production.

Seven New Jersey counties’ Republican Committees have all backed Tabor’s campaign, including Atlantic, Hudson, Ocean and Union counties.

According to reporting from the New Jersey Globe, Tabor has attempted to run for office before, both for State Assembly and mayor of Elizabeth. He was ruled ineligible both times, according to the NJ Globe , after a court found misrepresented his residence.

Alex Zdan is a former reporter for News12 New Jersey, and has highlighted "border security, energy independence, and safe communities on the campaign trail.

U.S. House 2nd District

There are four candidates vying for the democratic seat in New Jersey's 2nd District. The winner will square off against incumbent Repulican Jeff Van Drew.

Tim Alexander

Zack Mullock

Terri Reese

Bayly Widner

U.S. House 3rd District

There are three candidates vying for the Republican nomination in New Jersey's 3rd District. The winner will face incumbent Herbert C. Conaway.

Justin Barbera

Jason Cullen

Michael McGuire