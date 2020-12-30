Pennsylvania will allow indoor dining, gyms to reopen on Monday; restrictions upheld in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania will let the ban on indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment venues expire on Monday, Jan. 4, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday. Philadelphia, which has acted independently for most of the pandemic, will uphold restrictions through Jan. 15.

The restrictions, which also paused K-12 and recreational sports leagues, have been in place since Dec. 13. Indoor gathering limits were trimmed to just 10 people and outdoor gatherings were limited to 50 attendees.

Wolf elaborated that all mitigation efforts put into place prior to Dec. 12 are still in effect. Those mitigation efforts include a statewide mask mandate, gathering limits based on venue size, business capacity limit and restaurant self-certification.

"We need to continue to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19, because if we get complacent and let case numbers begin to go back up, the danger to our communities, to our families, to our healthcare system will return with swift and deadly consequences," Wolf said.

Pennsylvania announced the restrictions two days after the state reached its highest case total since the onset of the pandemic. According to health department data, there were 12,785 new infections reported on Dec. 10. In that same week, the state posted consecutive days of 200 or more deaths. Fearing for hospital capacity, the state clamped down on most public spaces.

Advertisement

Now, three weeks later, the number of deaths reported has dropped dramatically and daily case totals are plateaued. For the second straight week, Wolf said, the statewide positivity percent dropped. Wolf believes this is proof that the state's mitigation efforts have done "what they were intended to do."

Pennsylvania continues its aggressive vaccination plan for front line workers and hopes to have enough doses for the general public by the summertime. To monitor the state's progress of vaccine distribution, the state on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. The dashboard provides the number of vaccinations administered by county and demographic information about the people being vaccinated.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter