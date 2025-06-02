Man goes missing in Schuylkill River after small boat loses power

The Brief A boater went missing in the Schuylkill River Sunday night. Their small boat, or canoe, lost power. A search is set to resume Monday morning.



Rescue crews will begin their search of the Schuylkill River again Monday morning, nearly 12 hours after a boater went missing.

What we know:

Two people were traveling down the Schuylkill River when their canoe or small boat lost power near the Keim Street Bridge construction dam Sunday night.

Dispatch received a call for help around 8:45 p.m.

One person made it to shore, but a 26-year-old man is still missing.

Crews searched for several hours with boats, drones and dive teams, but have yet to find the missing boater.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to say if the boat has been recovered.

What's next:

The initial search was called off, but is set to resume at 10 a.m. Monday.