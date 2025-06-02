Toddler rescued from luggage conveyor belt at Newark Liberty International Airport

The Brief A toddler climbed onto a luggage conveyor belt at Newark airport last week. Port Authority officers rescued the child, who was headed for an X-ray machine. The toddler was saved without any injury.



Officers are being praised for saving the life of a young child after some terrifying moments unfolded at an airport in New Jersey last week.

What we know:

A toddler wandered onto a luggage conveyor belt in Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Officials say the young child was headed for an X-ray machine, but was rescued by Port Authority officers just minutes later.

The child was found uninjured in the checked baggage room on the lower level, according to NJ.com, who says the child's mother was at the JetBlue ticketing counter on the departures level.

The Port Authority says the child's family is "grateful" for the outcome.

What they're saying:

"The cops, realizing the danger the child was in, without hesitation, entered the conveyor system and, after about four minutes, located the child who was headed for an x-ray machine," the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association Inc said in an Instagram post.