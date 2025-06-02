SEPTA names permanent general manager as budget woes continue

SEPTA names a permanent general manager as the agency presses state legislators to help with its budget woes.

What we know:

SEPTA buses are in near constant motion along the bustling corner of Market and 15th, in the shadow of Philadelphia City Hall. Riders here view SEPTA as their link to the outside world.

"No, I don’t drive it’s very important to have SEPTA," said Renee Williams, as she was getting off a bus near City Hall Monday morning.

That’s the argument SEPTA’s interim general manager Scott Sauer has pressed upon legislators in Harrisburg as he tries to close a 213-million-dollar hole in the budget and capture another 168-million in new funding. On Monday, the "interim" in his title fell away.

Sauer, a 54-year-old, 34-year employee of SEPTA, who started as a teenage trolley operator, was voted by SEPTA’s board as its General Manager Monday.

"It’s my experience as an operator, as a supervisor, as a manager that informs me how I make decisions every single day," he said.

The burly, career trainman may need battle gear, as he returns to the state capitol this week to face skeptical, rural community legislators pushing to privatize SEPTA’s sprawling bus service.

"What I do see is discussion and I see that the discussion is focused on how can we get something done," said Sauer.

Without an agreement this summer, SEPTA has proposed slashing 50 bus routes and five regional rail lines to staunch the money-bleed.

"I call it the doomsday budget. No one wants to see that happen it’s starting the dismantling of the system," said Ken Lawrence of Montgomery County, who chairs SEPTA’s board.

A system riders said they couldn’t do without it.

Wade Ambrose of North Philadelphia, who took the 48 bus to Center City this morning, was asked how important SEPTA is to the vibrancy of Philadelphia? He said, "it’s very important. It’s the only way people can get around on rainy and snowy days."