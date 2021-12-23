People flock to Willow Grove Mall COVID-19 testing site ahead of holidays

Free testing for COVID-19 as well as booster shots are being provided at the Willow Grove Mall testing site this week.

The site is run by EMS Medical Management, which offers the Moderna vaccine and booster as well as rapid and PCR testing before the holiday weekend.

"It’s good. It’s good business. You get a lot of people coming in because they wanna get tested before the holidays and going home safe to their families. It’s been busy," said Kelly Campbell, executive director with EMS.

Those who took part in the mobile drive-up testing site were grateful for the ease and access to testing.

"I’m telling you right now it’s hard to just go on those websites and think you’ll go into these (sites) most of the places I call they say as soon as they open the doors or phone lines they’re swamped," said Angela Barnes-Mack.

