Teen on e-bike killed in collision with UPS truck in New Jersey: police

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a teenager on an e-bike and a UPS truck in Burlington County. It happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. SKYFOX was over the scene where several emergency vehicles and personnel were gathered around the UPS truck on the closed roadway.



A teenage boy has died after New Jersey State Police say he was riding an e-bike and collided with a delivery truck in Burlington County Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on the unit block of Tranquility Court, according to police.

State police say the teen was on an e-bike when he struck the UPS truck and sustained fatal injuries.

SKYFOX was over the scene where emergency crews could be seen gathered in the roadway and around a UPS truck.

The roadway also appeared to be closed to traffic.

What we don't know:

The age and identify of the victim has not yet been released. Police have yet to release further details about what led collision.

It is unclear how long the roadway will remain closed.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for UPS issued the following statement following Tuesday's incident.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic accident in Southampton Township, NJ. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones. We are fully cooperating with authorities to understand what happened. Since this is an active investigation, we must refer any additional questions to the authorities."