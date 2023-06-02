Person dies of apparent drowning while swimming in Wissahickon Creek: police

article

A person swimming in Philadelphia's Wissahickon Creek died of an apparent drowning on Friday, according to police.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said a caller reported that their friend was struggling in the water around 4:30 p.m.

The person's body was pulled from the water just after 5:30 p.m., police said. The victim has not been publicly identified.

An official cause of death has not been determined at this point.