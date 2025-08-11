Comedian Nate Bargatze adopts dog during stop in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Comedian Nate Bargatze added a new four-legged member to his family during his two-show stop in Philadelphia over the weekend.
What we know:
Bargatze, 46, introduced his newly adopted dog ‘Philly’ to a sold out crowd during a show at the Wells Fargo Center.
Holding the dog under his right arm, he explained that the Pennsylvania SPCA rescued Philly from "bad, bad conditions."
"Philly will always hold a special place in my heart…and now in my home," Bargatze wrote on Facebook.