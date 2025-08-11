Comedian Nate Bargatze adopts dog during stop in Philadelphia

The Brief Comedian Nate Bargatze introduced the newest member of his family during his show at the Wells Fargo Center. Bargatze said they named the dog ‘Philly' after adopting it from the Pennsylvania SPCA. "Philly will always hold a special place in my heart…and now in my home," Bargatze wrote on Facebook.



Comedian Nate Bargatze added a new four-legged member to his family during his two-show stop in Philadelphia over the weekend.

What we know:

Bargatze, 46, introduced his newly adopted dog ‘Philly’ to a sold out crowd during a show at the Wells Fargo Center.

Holding the dog under his right arm, he explained that the Pennsylvania SPCA rescued Philly from "bad, bad conditions."

"Philly will always hold a special place in my heart…and now in my home," Bargatze wrote on Facebook.