Philadelphia teachers prepare for possible strike as first day of school approaches

The Brief Philadelphia teachers are planning for a possible strike with just two weeks to go before students return to class. Demands from teachers include fair pay, smaller class sizes, and enhanced safety in schools. The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers contract expires on Aug. 31.



Philadelphia teachers are preparing for a possible strike with just two weeks to go until students return to class.

What we know:

Teachers gathered at Miller's Ale House in South Philadelphia on Monday night to make strike signs.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) is fighting for fair pay, smaller class sizes, and enhanced safety in schools.

The union's contract expires on August 31.

What's next:

The teacher's union plans to resume negotiations with the School District of Philadelphia on Tuesday.

District leaders have previously said they're "optimistic" that both sides will reach a deal.