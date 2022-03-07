Person shot in the head in Chester, police say
article
CHESTER, Pa. - An investigation is underway in Delaware County after a person was shot Sunday night.
Police say the incident happened on West 9th and Lloyd Streets in Chester around 10:30 p.m.
According to authorities, one person was shot in the head.
They were taken to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
