Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Person shot in the head in Chester, police say

Published 
Updated 6:30AM
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Police in Chester are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday night. 

CHESTER, Pa. - An investigation is underway in Delaware County after a person was shot Sunday night. 

Police say the incident happened on West 9th and Lloyd Streets in Chester around 10:30 p.m. 

According to authorities, one person was shot in the head. 

They were taken to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time, police say. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter