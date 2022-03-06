Woman, teen and child stabbed in Mayfair, authorities say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating the stabbing of three people in the Mayfair neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police say the triple stabbing happened on the 3200 block of Knorr Street just after 2:00 p.m.

According to police, a woman in her 30s was stabbed multiple times throughout her body. A 15-year-old and a 10-year-old were stabbed in the back of the head, police say.

Authorities say all three have been transported to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital. The two minors are in stable condition and the woman is in critical condition, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

