Family speaks out after man’s remains found in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park

The family of the young man whose body was found burnt in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park near Kelly Drive held an emotional vigil Saturday night.

It would have been Naasire Johnson's 21st birthday.

Johnson was missing for several days before police say his body was discovered burning in Fairmount Park off Kelly Drive.

"I just want Justice," his grandmother Cynthia Johnson cried. "He didn’t deserve what they did to him.

As the family came together to celebrate what would have been his 21st birthday, they are hopeful police will find the person responsible for committing such a heinous act.

"He started at community college in business administration, but his ultimate goal was to become a psychologist to help people," his godmother Rashonda Powers explained. "That was just his nature to help people."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-86-3334. Tips can also be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

