At least 7 killed, multiple injured in Philadelphia during violent weekend in the city, police say

Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police responded to several violent incidents across the city this weekend, including a double and triple homicide. 

On Friday night, a person opened fire on a group of teenagers walking in North Philadelphia, striking a teen in the behind, police say. 

According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was found shot and killed on the same night in North Philadelphia. 

Violence in North Philadelphia continued into the early morning when a suspect in a stolen car caused a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broad and Oxford Streets around 2:25 a.m., authorities say. 

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to the 1200 block of North 58th Street in West Philadelphia and found two young men with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to police. 

Hours later, Temple University police responded to gunshots on the 100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Authorities say a 14-year-old was shot and transported to the hospital, where he is in stable condition. 

Fatalities continued Saturday night in West Oak Lane, where police found three men shot to death near Haines Street and Cedar Park Avenue.

On Sunday morning, police began investigating three shootings, officials say. 

Around 6:47 a.m., a 23-year-old was shot in the hand on Jackson Street, according to police. He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, where he is in stable condition. 

 In West Philadelphia, a woman was shot once in the chest, police say. According to authorities, she was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:13 a.m.

Shootings continued in North Philadelphia, where police say a 22-year-old was shot four times in the 3900 block of North Front Street. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition. 

All of the shootings are under investigation. 

