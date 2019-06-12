Pet alligator helps trapper's family reveal 10th baby's gender

It took a few chomps, but a pet alligator helped a Florida family at their latest gender reveal party.

Stacie Childs-Wright and her husband Chad are expecting, and they decided on a special way to announce the child’s gender: They had their pet alligator, “Amos,” make the big reveal. This will be their 10th child within their blended family.

After a couple a few tries, Amos popped the black balloon, revealing a cloud of pink powder.

Chad works with the FWC as a nuisance wildlife trapper. “Amos” has been a part of their family since 2000.