Many North American airports are seeing record passenger volumes, and "for the most part," passengers are enjoying their experience, according to the annual J.D. Power airport satisfaction study. But, that's not the case in Philadelphia, which was one of the worst-ranked airports in the U.S. this year.

Released Wednesday, the 2025 study is based on more than 30,000 surveys from travelers in the U.S. and Canada. The report ranks the best and worst airports in three categories: mega airports (33 million-plus passengers a year), large airports (10 million to 32.9 million passengers a year), and medium airports (4.5 million to 9.9 million passengers per year).

Here’s what they found:

Philadelphia Airport ranked worst large airport

If you're flying through Philly, odds are you're not having a great time, at least by J.D. Power's numbers. Philadelphia International Airport had the unfortunate honor of being named the worst large airport in North America.

PHL scored just 570 points on J.D. Power's 1,000-point scale. They just barely beat out Montréal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Aiport for the lowest ranking. In the U.S., St. Louis Lambert International Airport was ranked second worst.

Why airport satisfaction is up

The annual survey measures seven factors: ease of travel through airport; level of trust with airport; terminal facilities; airport staff; departure/to airport experience; food, beverage and retail, and arrival/from airport experience.

This year’s survey found one big driver for passenger satisfaction going up, despite widespread flight delays and cancellations: a lot of airports finished big renovations or other projects, bringing better food, drink and retail options to terminals.

"J.D. Power finds that when airports create a genuine sense of location, overall satisfaction scores improve by an average of 190 points," the report says.

Overall satisfaction increased 8 points for mega airports, 10 points for medium airports and 15 points for large airports.

Best "mega" airports in the US in 2025

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Harry Reid International Airport

Worst "mega" airports in the US in 2025

Newark Liberty International Airport Charlotte Douglas International Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport O’Hare International Airport Los Angeles International Airport

Best large airports in the US in 2025

John Wayne Airport, Orange County Tampa International Airport Dallas Love Field Kansas City International Airport Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Worst large airports in the US in 2025

Philadelphia International Airport St. Louis Lambert International Airport Washington Dulles International Airport Honolulu International Airport Oakland International Airport

Best medium airports in the US in 2025

Indianapolis International Airport Buffalo-Niagara International Airport Jacksonville International Airport Palm Beach International Airport Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Worst medium airports in the US in 2025

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Eppley Airfield Kahului Airport Albuquerque International Sunport Pittsburgh International Airport