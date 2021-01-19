Philadelphia and cities around the world illuminate for national memorial remembering victims of COVID-19

SkyFOX flew all around the Philadelphia area Tuesday capturing a show of solidarity for the hundreds of thousands of lives lost to COVID-19.

First, the PECO building switched from its usual ticker to solid color lighting. Next, the Wells Fargo, which was lit in orange, and on to Boathouse Row. Officials say it was lit Tuesday specifically for the memorial. This is all part of a national ceremony held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on the eve of Inauguration Day.

Renowned gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed "Hallelujah" during the memorial. As President-elect Joe Biden stood with his wife Jill and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined by her husband Doug paid tribute to the victims of COVID>

"Between sundown and dusk let us shine the lights on the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all we lost," said President-elect Biden as he encouraged everyone everywhere to remember the more than 400,000 people thus far who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

"It's hard sometimes to remember but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation. That's why we're here today," said Biden.

Back here at home in Delaware County officials held a ceremony that was streamed online for residents to watch safely from home. Officials stood on the steps of the courthouse surrounded by candles said 1,161 DelCo residents have died from the virus.

"Each luminary represents a precious life lost. We mourn the loss of each member of our community and we honor them here tonight," said Brian Zidek, the chairman of the Delaware County Council.

