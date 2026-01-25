Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Southeastern Burlington County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Upper Bucks County, Lehigh County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Delaware County, Monroe County, Carbon County, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Gloucester County, Camden County, Northwestern Burlington County, Cumberland County, Mercer County, Salem County

Philadelphia area school closings: Area schools announce Monday closures

By
Published  January 25, 2026 9:03am EST
Severe Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Many schools in the Philadelphia area will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, to the major snowstorm. 

LIVE | Winter storm hits PA, NJ, DE: Track live updates

Several schools made the decision earlier in the weekend or late last week. 

What we know:

All School District of Philadelphia schools, early childhood centers, and the central office will be closed Monday, Jan. 26. 

Essential staff will be contacted directly by supervisors. 

If closures extend beyond Monday, remote learning will be implemented. 

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in Philadelphia will also close their buildings and use a Flexible Instruction Day on Monday. 

Suburban Catholic schools will follow their local public district’s decisions. 

Parents and students are encouraged to check their school’s website and social media for the latest updates. 

