Philadelphia area school closings: Area schools announce Monday closures

Many schools in the Philadelphia area will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, to the major snowstorm.

Several schools made the decision earlier in the weekend or late last week.

What we know:

All School District of Philadelphia schools, early childhood centers, and the central office will be closed Monday, Jan. 26.

Essential staff will be contacted directly by supervisors.

If closures extend beyond Monday, remote learning will be implemented.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in Philadelphia will also close their buildings and use a Flexible Instruction Day on Monday.

Suburban Catholic schools will follow their local public district’s decisions.

Parents and students are encouraged to check their school’s website and social media for the latest updates.

