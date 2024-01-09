Philadelphia school closings: Delays, cancellations amid severe weather, major flood warnings
PHILADELPHIA - Due to a severe storm with flood warnings lasting into Wednesday, the following schools have reported closings, delays and early dismissals in the Philadelphia area to the FOX 29 Weather Authority:
- BENSALEM TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT: Open 2 Hrs. Late
- CAESAR RODNEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Open 2 Hrs. Late
- CENTRAL BUCKS SCHOOL DISTRICT: Open 2 Hrs. Late
- COUNCIL ROCK SCHOOL DIST.: Open 2 Hrs. Late
- MORRISVILLE BORO SCHOOL DIST.: Open 2 Hrs. Late
- PENNRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT: Open 2 Hrs. Late
- PERKIOMEN VALLEY SCHOOL DIST: All After-School Activities are cancelled tonight
- St. Augustine Prep [WEB]: VIRTUAL LEARNING
- UPPER MORELAND TWP. SCHOOL DIST.: Open 2 Hrs. Late - Wednesday
Check out the most up-to-date list of closings and delays here.