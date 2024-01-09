Philadelphia school closings: Delays, cancellations amid severe weather, major flood warnings

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM EST, Cumberland County
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
until WED 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
until WED 3:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County

Philadelphia school closings: Delays, cancellations amid severe weather, major flood warnings

By FOX 29 Staff
PHILADELPHIA - Due to a severe storm with flood warnings lasting into Wednesday, the following schools have reported closings, delays and early dismissals in the Philadelphia area to the FOX 29 Weather Authority: 

  • BENSALEM TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT: Open 2 Hrs. Late
  • CAESAR RODNEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Open 2 Hrs. Late
  • CENTRAL BUCKS SCHOOL DISTRICT: Open 2 Hrs. Late
  • COUNCIL ROCK SCHOOL DIST.: Open 2 Hrs. Late
  • MORRISVILLE BORO SCHOOL DIST.: Open 2 Hrs. Late
  • PENNRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT: Open 2 Hrs. Late
  • PERKIOMEN VALLEY SCHOOL DIST: All After-School Activities are cancelled tonight
  • St. Augustine Prep  [WEB]: VIRTUAL LEARNING
  • UPPER MORELAND TWP. SCHOOL DIST.: Open 2 Hrs. Late - Wednesday

Weather Alert: Heavy rain, dangerous winds move in, impacting all regions, from Jersey shore to Poconos
A storm system is affecting all regions of the region, from the Poconos to the Jersey shore.

