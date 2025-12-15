Philadelphia area school delays: Districts adjust school days after weekend storm, deep freeze
PHILADELPHIA - Several school districts in the Philadelphia area have announced delays in the wake of a winter storm that dropped several inches of snow across the area.
Districts are adding time for students to safely arrive at school after overnight temperatures plunged and caused leftover snow to freeze on untreated surfaces.
Delayed openings on Monday
What we know:
Below is an updated list of schools that will operate on a delayed opening on Monday:
Monday forecast
What's next:
The deep freeze will continue on Monday, with temperatures expected to stay below the freezing point despite a mix of sun and clouds.
The cold won't be as harsh on Tuesday, as temperatures climb back above freezing in Philadelphia with even more sunshine to help the region thaw out.
The temperature roller coaster will continue to climb through the middle of the week, peaking on Friday with highs nearing 60 degrees and a chance of rain.