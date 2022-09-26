Philadelphia Art Museum workers set to strike Monday for better wages, healthcare

Nearly 200 employees of the Philadelphia Museum of Art are ready to go on strike Monday, if their demands are not met.

The union, which represents about 180 workers in several museum departments, announced the possible strike last week.

Workers are asking for a new contract with better wages, healthcare and paid family leave. They accuse museum leaders of violating labor laws and engaging in union-busting.

MORE HEADLINES:

Union workers staged a one-day warning strike earlier this month, leaving management to open the doors to the public.

"Ninety-percent of the folks in the unit are on a high-deductible healthcare plan, which means we can’t really afford to use our healthcare, especially during a pandemic. That’s so important to workers," President of Local 397, Adam Rizzo said. "And, then other things, like paid family leave. There’s no paid family leave at the museum right now. So, folks save up vacation time, so that they can start a family. And, that’s really just unacceptable."

To avoid the strike, the museum says they are in the process of contract negotiations, which began two years ago.

Management says the museum will remain open despite the possible strike.