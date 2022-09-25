Man, 46, dies after he is pinned beneath a pickup truck, near Wilmington, police say

article

A 46–year-old man died after he was pinned beneath a pickup truck outside of Wilmington.

New Castle County officials said police were dispatched to Beehler Court, in Arundel, just outside of Wilmington, Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Police arrived to find the man pinned underneath a pickup truck.

Medics and officers tried to resuscitate the victim, but they were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man had gotten out of the truck, but the truck was still in gear and he was hit by the truck and pinned underneath.

The incident is actively being investigated by New Castle County Police.