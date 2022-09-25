Officials: Man arrested for crash that killed 2 pedestrians during H2Oi car rally in Wildwood

A multi-car crash claimed the lives of a teenage girl, and a 34-year-old man as chaotic, tragic scenes unfolded in Wildwood over the weekend.

Lindsay Weakland, 18, and Timothy Ogden, 34, were both killed when a driver reportedly struck another car and two pedestrians, then tried to flee near Burk and Atlantic avenues around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the driver, identified as 37-year-old Gerald J. White, was quickly apprehended and charged with death by auto, assault by auto, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident and violation of laws to protect public safety.

The deadly crash was the "direct result" the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally that took over the streets of Wildwood Saturday night, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

"We have heard of tragic deaths around this country based on stray bullets from illegal shootings hitting innocent bystanders and children; this is no different. Driving a motor vehicle at a high speed in a populated area is essentially the same as discharging a firearm. The results are the same, death and injury," the office said in a statement released Sunday.

Officials say hundreds gathered for the "dangerous" pop-up car rally that ended with two deaths, several injuries, car crashes, damage to property and a bridge closed for several hours.