Officials: Chaos at Mayfair Wawa as large group of teens create disturbance

article

Chaos at a Mayfair Wawa resulted in broken merchandise and Philadelphia Police officers stepping in to break up a large group of juveniles at the location.

Officials say 15th District officers were called to the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, at a Wawa, Saturday night, just after 8:15 p.m., to gain control of a situation that was described as juveniles in the store stealing and breaking items.

Police found about 100 teens in and outside the convenience store, causing damage and creating chaos for workers and customers.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police dispersed the teens and gained control of the situation, after they arrived.

No injuries were reported as a result of the disturbance, according to authorities.

Northeast Detective Division is actively investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 215-686-3153.