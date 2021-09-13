Philadelphia band’s van stolen days before first tour since start of pandemic

After more than a year of waiting to get back on the road and back on stage, a Philadelphia-based band has hit another bump in the road.

Days before Mo Lowda & The Humble was set to hit the road for their first tour since the start of the pandemic, their van was stolen with $2,500 worth of new merchandise inside.

The band says the 15-passenger Ford E-350 van has carried them, their instruments, and their merchandise to venues across the country for almost four years.

"Our last headlining full tour was in the fall of 2019. We waited for the world to be safe and open back up finally to be able to do our thing again," drummer Shane Woods told FOX 29.



Police in the 26th District have confirmed they are investigating the theft. The band says the van was stolen last Tuesday in the area of 2nd Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

The theft came just days after the band announced they had to postpone the start of the tour and reschedule multiple shows after a member of the band tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, the band is left looking for another way to get around for their upcoming tour with only a few days left until their first show in Charleston, South Carolina Saturday night.

The band says a family member has created a GoFundMe to help get them back on the road in time for the weekend.

