Philadelphia bound Aer Lingus flight forced to make emergency landing in Dublin after striking a bird
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Aer Lingus flight bound for Philadelphia was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday in Dublin, officials with the airline said.
The Aer Lingus EI115 flight left Dublin, Ireland Saturday, about 1:30 p.m., local time. Almost immediately, the plane struck a bird, causing one engine to fail.
The plane landed safely at Dublin Airport. All passengers and crew members got off the plane safely.
Airline officials were working out arrangements for passengers to stay at nearby hotels and booking them on available transatlantic flights.
“Aer Lingus flight EI115 (Dublin to Philadelphia ) was required to turn back when the aircraft experienced a bird strike shortly after take-off this afternoon. The aircraft landed safely at Dublin Airport and all guests and crew safely disembarked. As a result flight EI115 and return flight EI114 (Philadelphia to Dublin) have been cancelled today. Our Guest Relations team are working on a recovery plan for affected guests who will be offered hotel accommodation as required and will be accommodated on the next available transatlantic services. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our guests.”