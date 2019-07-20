Philadelphia bound Aer Lingus flight forced to make emergency landing in Dublin after striking a bird

article

An Aer Lingus flight bound for Philadelphia was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday in Dublin, officials with the airline said.

The Aer Lingus EI115 flight left Dublin, Ireland Saturday, about 1:30 p.m., local time. Almost immediately, the plane struck a bird, causing one engine to fail.

The plane landed safely at Dublin Airport. All passengers and crew members got off the plane safely.

Airline officials were working out arrangements for passengers to stay at nearby hotels and booking them on available transatlantic flights.