Philadelphia police focusing on safety for Roots Picnic after deadly Fairmount Park shooting

Summer events are about to kick off in Philadelphia, and police say they are taking action to keep attendees safe as the city continues to reel over its latest mass shooting that claimed two lives.

What they're saying:

Law enforcement officials say they are focusing on safety with one of Philadelphia's largest events happening this weekend, the annual Roots Picnic.

"Starting this weekend, we will develop a deployment plan," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He said the department will focus less on permits, and more on keeping up with intelligence surrounding large events.

"Right now, the intelligence that is coming through our portal is not fast enough," Bethel said. "We need to evolve, and so we're going to be putting in a number of different law enforcement assets with the hope that we can stave off these activities before they occur."

Philadelphia police said they will have a large contingent at the Roots Picnic, and are already working on security plans for next year's FIFA events.

The backstory:

The announcement came just a day after a deadly mass shooting erupted at Farimount Park, the same location of this weekend's Roots Picnic.

Two people were killed, and nine others injured after gunfire erupted on Lemon Hill Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Mayor Cherelle Parker rebuked the shooting, calling it a "heinous act of violence that was inhumane with no regard for human life."

She vowed to use all federal and local authorities to track down those responsible. So far, no arrests have been made.