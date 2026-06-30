Philadelphia braces for record heat wave during 250th birthday celebration

The Brief Philadelphia is preparing for a major heat wave during its 250th birthday celebration. City officials are setting up cooling stations and adjusting event plans to keep crowds safe. Leaders warn this could be the worst heat wave in a decade, with temperatures expected to reach triple digits.



City leaders are taking extra steps to keep residents and visitors safe as a potentially record-breaking heat wave arrives during Philadelphia’s 250th birthday celebration, according to officials.

City prepares for massive crowds and extreme heat

What we know:

The city expects hundreds of thousands of people for what could be one of the largest celebrations Philadelphia has ever seen, according to officials.

James Garrow, deputy health commissioner for the Philadelphia Department of Health, said, "The National Weather Service has told us this is the worst heat wave we’ve had in a decade. This is no garden variety heat wave."

The city’s health department is focusing on Ben Franklin Parkway and Lemon Hill, where hospitality tents with air conditioning, misting stations, and hydration stations will be available for the public.

Officials have already made changes to event schedules.

"Every day we are meeting we’re going though what changes we need to make. As folks know we’ve already shortened the parade that’s going to happen on the third and shortened the hours of FIFA fan fest. We’ve like for these events to go off as possible but we have to be safe," said Garrow.

Visitors are planning ahead for the heat, with some arriving early to historic sites.

"We wanted to get out here today before tomorrow to make sure we beat the heat," said Tom from Wisconsin.

Many out-of-town visitors, like Rebekah Humphreys from Michigan, are preparing for the weather.

"We definitely have our water supply ready to go. We have some of those neck fans and when in doubt you duck in where there is air conditioning," said Humphreys.

Officials urge residents to stay safe

With the city expecting large crowds and dangerous heat, officials are reminding everyone—including residents in neighborhoods outside the main event areas—to use cooling centers, call the elderly hotline, and check on senior neighbors.

Leaders are urging people to stay hydrated and seek air conditioning when possible. "I guess we will quickly go outside and do things and back inside with air conditioning and lots of water," said one visitor.

The city’s preparations are aimed at preventing heat-related illnesses and ensuring the celebration remains safe for everyone.

The city is also encouraging residents to take advantage of neighborhood cooling centers and to look out for vulnerable neighbors, especially seniors.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if additional changes to event schedules or locations will be announced as the heat wave continues. Officials have not specified how long cooling stations will remain open or if more will be added.