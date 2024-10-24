Philadelphia candy store named one of the best in the US

article

A Philadelphia staple has been given the sweetest honor - just in time for Halloween!

Shane Confectionary made the list for TimeOut's "10 Best Candy Stores in the United States" this year.

Established in 1863, Shane is recognized as America's oldest continuously operating confectionery, and specializes in crafting vintage treats.

The Old City shop grabbed the No. 3 ranking, coming in behind Chutter in New Hampshire and Economy Candy in New York City.

Check out the full list on TimeOut's website.