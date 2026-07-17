Philadelphia suspends trash pickup Friday, closes pools and spraygrounds due to air quality

The Brief Philadelphia is under a Code Purple Air Quality Alert due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Residents are urged to stay indoors and wear N-95 or KN-95 masks if outside. Trash pickup is suspended and pools and spraygrounds will be closed on Friday, July 17.



Philadelphia officials have issued a Code Purple Air Quality Alert for particulate matter, warning that air is very unhealthy to breathe due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

What we know:

A Code Purple Air Quality Alert means everyone is likely to experience health effects from the air, with sensitive groups at even higher risk.

"Our worsening air quality is a dangerous development. I strongly encourage all residents to take action to protect themselves by staying indoors, unless they need to be outdoors. If you do need to be outdoors, please wear a well-fitted N-95 or KN-95 mask," said Philadelphia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson.

"If you do not need to be outside on Friday, please stay at home. Please check on your neighbors and any homebound resident who may need attention during this time. We will get through this significant weather-related health event together," Mayor Cherelle L. Parker added.

The Health Department recommends seeking immediate medical attention if you experience symptoms like trouble breathing, heart palpitations, nausea, or dizziness.

Officials say the city otherwise remains open with some service changes, including suspended trash pickup and closed pools and spraygrounds on Friday, July 17. Free Library of Philadelphia locations will remain open for those needing air-conditioned spaces.

The Health Department is hopeful the event will end by the weekend, but residents are encouraged to monitor updates on the BreathePhilly website and through city channels and social media sites.

Sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, immunocompromised people, outdoor workers, and those without air filtration, should take extra care.

City officials are not recommending cancellation of outdoor events, but urges staff at these events to take indoor breaks every 90 minutes and use N-95 or KN-95 masks.

To keep indoor air clean, residents are advised to close windows and doors, set air conditioners to recirculate, and avoid activities that create indoor pollution, such as smoking, using gas stoves, spraying aerosols, frying food, burning candles, or vacuuming without a HEPA filter.

Residents can check neighborhood air quality at www.phila.gov/breathephilly.

The backstory:

Wildfire smoke from Canada has caused air quality to worsen in Philadelphia, with conditions varying across the city depending on wind patterns. The City has responded with public health advisories and service changes to protect residents.

All residents are urged to avoid optional outdoor activities and reschedule or move them indoors. Only high-quality masks like N-95 or KN-95 are considered effective for outdoor use during this alert.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly when the air quality will improve, as the forecast could change. Officials have not specified when suspended services will resume or if further restrictions will be put in place.