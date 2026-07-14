Man stopped with gun near West Chester No Kings protest receives prison sentence

The Brief Kevin Krebs was sentenced to 37 months in prison, federal prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday. Krebs was originally arrested after he was found with a loaded gun near a ‘No Kings’ protest in West Chester last summer. The investigation uncovered multiple improvised explosive devices at Krebs' home, including at least seven pipe bombs.



Kevin Krebs, a Pennsylvania man who was stopped near a No Kings protest in West Chester with a loaded gun last summer, was recently sentenced to three years in prison.

The backstory:

Krebs was arrested in June 2024 after he was stopped by police near a No Kings protest carrying a fully loaded handgun underneath his raincoat with knives and extra ammunition.

Krebs did not have a permit to carry a firearm when police stopped him, according to investigators. Court documents revealed that he was also in possession of pepper spray, a pocket knife, six loaded rifle magazines, an M9 bayonet, a ski mask, and gloves.

He originally told investigators that "he wanted to go protest peacefully, but also wanted to be safe because of what he has seen on TV and other places."

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During a search of Krebs' Malvern home he shared with his brother, investigators uncovered multiple improvised explosive devices, including seven pipe bombs and devices rigged in drink cans and bottles.

Investigators also are said to have found detailed drawings of grenades and two military-style body armor vests. Authorities widened their search to include Krebs' parents' home, where they found other disturbing items, including a gas mask and night vision goggles.

Krebs was held without bail on charges that included weapons of mass destruction.

What we know:

Krebs was sentenced to 37 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed to FOX 29 News.