Philadelphia celebrates summer with a return to normal on the waterfront

Fireworks lit up the night sky in Penn’s Landing as many folks are out enjoying the unofficial start to summer. It’s Memorial Day weekend and, after two years, many are thrilled to participate in a more normal holiday, filled with family, friends, food and a whole lot of fun.

A free concert and a ticket back to normalcy on the waterfront Saturday night.

"It’s great to be around people and still trying to social distance, if I can, but it’s still exciting to be outside," Roxanne Jackson said.

"I usually come down here in the summer, when it gets hot. I’m glad to be back," a resident said.

The 78th Army Band’s Liberty Vibes taking the stage to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"This weekend is to remember the military folks who lost their lives and also the families who sacrificed their time and lost their loved ones. We are doing two songs in their memory," explained Sgt. Svetlana Vynnyk, with United States Army Liberty Vibes. "One is "Amazing Grace" and the "Service Medley" which is all of the military songs to honor everyone who may know someone that was lost."

Visit Philadelphia and the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation joined forces for the free concert and ticket to a return to normalcy.

"We’re so excited to welcome people to the waterfront for a full summer of programming. We will have the great plaza activated with our PECO multi-cultural series, starting June 4th. We’re going to have constant events rolling out, after that," Jarreau Freeman, with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, stated.

"I like it down here, in Penn’s Landing, because I like New Jersey and Penn’s Landing," Allure Peearte said.