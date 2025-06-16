Atlantic City Mayor Small, wife appear in court amid child endangerment case; daughter testifies

The Brief Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife, La'Quetta Small, are charged with second-degree child endangerment and accused of physical and mental abuse of their teenage daughter. The couple appeared in court Monday as their daughter took the stand to testify.



Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife, La'Quetta Small, the superintendent of Atlantic City Schools, are facing serious allegations of abusing their teenage daughter.

What we know:

Mayor Marty Small and Dr. La'Quetta Small are charged with second-degree child endangerment, accused of physical and mental abuse of their teenage daughter.

The hearing took place in Superior Court in Mays Landing, where the couple listened to their daughter's testimony.

Prosecutors aim to use a recording made by the daughter's boyfriend, capturing conversations between the Smalls and their daughter, as evidence in the upcoming trial.

The other side:

The defense team for Mayor Small argues that juveniles cannot legally consent to recordings under New Jersey law, and they are seeking to suppress the use of the recording.

They claim there was no pre-consent given, which is required by law for such recordings to be admissible.

What they're saying:

The mayor commented on the situation, stating, "This is a private family matter that has been blown tremendously out of proportion and the evidence today spoke for itself."

Meanwhile, the Atlantic City prosecutor maintains that the couple is guilty of child endangerment.

What's next:

A trial is expected to take place this summer in Mays Landing, where the court will further examine the evidence and testimonies related to the case.

The outcome will determine the legal consequences for the mayor and his wife regarding the allegations.