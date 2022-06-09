Philadelphia community gathers to watch Jan. 6 committee hearing

Viewers gathered Thursday to watch a prime time congressional hearing that detailed some of the finding of an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Philly Neighborhood Networks put together a hearing watch party Thursday night at Summit Presbyterian Church hoping people would tune-in and watch closely, with so many minds already made up along political lines.

"These hearings will bring to light the importance of understanding because it’s not just about what happened on January 6th, it’s about what’s going to happen in the future," one attendee said.

With a never-before-seen 12-minute video of the deadly violence and startling testimony from Trump's most inner circle, the 1/6 committee provided gripping detail in contending that Trump’s repeated lies about election fraud and his public effort to stop Joe Biden's victory led to the attack and imperiled American democracy

FOX 29 Political Analyst Bruce Gordon said it’s a pivotal moment for the congressional investigators who are accusing former President Trump of trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

"The challenge for the Democrats here is to put together a narrative that makes sense, that is concise, that is dramatic," Gordon said. "On the other hand if you get too cute, too smooth, too slick, then you get accused of putting together a fancy TV show that’s just part of what republicans have been calling a witch hunt now for many months."

The Associated Press contributed to this report