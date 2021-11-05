Philadelphia's COVID-19 numbers falling as indoor activity ramps up, health commissioner says

Philadelphia's coronavirus numbers have continued to fall even as colder weather sets in and more people congregate indoors, according to Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryle Bettigole.

Appearing on Good Day Philadelphia for the first time since being appointed health commissioner, Bettigole credited the city's high vaccination rate and mask compliance for the downtrend.

"Our numbers have been falling," Bettigole said. "I think that's a testament to how Philadelphians take care of each other and mask-wearing."

According to the latest data, 87.8% of adults in Philadelphia have had at least one shot and nearly 72% are fully vaccinated. Inoculation rates among eligible children sit at 81% for one-dose and 66% for two.

Vaccination numbers for children should continue to grow after the CDC signed off on the Pfizer COVID-19 regiment for children as young as 5-years-old. Bettigole urged Philadelphia parents to practice patience when searching for an appointment as the city ups its cache of shots for kids.

"Some of the places that are planning to give the pediatric vaccine didn't get their orders yet and some were cautious about scheduling appointments because they weren't 100% sure they were going to get their orders," Bettigole said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES

Philadelphia ordered an initial shipment of 20,000 doses of the federally approved vaccine and the health department expects the orders to continue in waves.

"Hopefully by next week things will be running smoothly," Bettigole said about the initial rollout of pediatric shots. "Just wait a few days and try again if you haven't been able to get that appointment."

The newly minted leader of the Philadelphia Department of Health did not set a threshold of vaccinations needed to ease more restrictions, even as the numbers continue to fall. Bettigole believes it's important to stay the course to keep the numbers in Philadelphia down and pointed to upticks in surrounding areas.

"If you look around the country, especially at places that have gotten cold before us, their rates are going up and there is actually an uptick in surrounding counties," Bettigole said.

With months of bitterly cold temperatures ahead, more people will head indoors for gatherings, events and holiday celebrations. Bettigole urged Philadelphians to not let their guards down as winter begins.

"I think we really want to be cautious if you are gathering with other people indoors make sure they're vaccinated, try to keep numbers down, the more people indoors, the more likely someone might have COVID and be able to spread it," she said.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter