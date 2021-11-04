Dr. Cheryl Bettigole named Philadelphia Health Commissioner

article

Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, who has served as Philadelphia's Acting Health Commissioner since May, was officially appointed to the position on Thursday.

"I’m confident that with her experience, vision, and steadfast leadership, we’ve found the best person to lead the Health Department as we work urgently on multiple fronts to ensure the health and wellbeing of all residents," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Bettigole moved into the role as Acting Health Commissioner in the spring when Dr. Thomas Farley was forced to resign amid controversy about the handling of remains from the 1985 MOVE bombing.

Dr. Bettigole is a board-certified family physician with a Doctor of Medicine from Thomas Jefferson University. She also holds a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University and a Master in Anthropology from the University of Chicago.

Before leading Philadelphia's health department, Bettigole worked Director of the Division of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention for over five years. There, her work led to new regulation of harmful tobacco products, the establishment of a new injury prevention program focused on the prevention of gun violence and the Coronavirus Interim Racial Equity Plan.

Her past also includes serving as Chief Medical Officer of Complete Care Health Network and as a Family Physician and Clinical Director with Philadelphia’s City Health Centers.

"I am honored by this opportunity to serve our city and to further our goal of promoting and protecting the health of all Philadelphians," Dr. Bettigole said. "The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of equity, access, and the use of a data-informed approach in every aspect of public health, and I am committed to championing those priorities in the work ahead."

Bettigole's appointment comes days after Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium's founder Dr. Ala Stanford withdrew her candidacy for the role to focus on her newly opened health clinic.

"I look forward to continued work with the Philadelphia Department of Health and continuing our service to the City of Philadelphia beyond COVID-19 through [Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity]," Dr. Stanford said in a statement last weekend.

