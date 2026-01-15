Philadelphia cracks down on restaurant reservation scalping with new law

The Brief Philadelphia diners are facing a growing trend of people reselling hard-to-get restaurant reservations online. Some reservations for popular spots like Mawn are being sold for hundreds of dollars on third-party apps and social media. New city legislation will ban third-party sites from selling reservations without restaurant consent starting in April, but private sales may continue.



Scoring a table at one of Philadelphia’s most sought-after restaurants is getting harder, as some people are now reselling reservations online for a profit.

Reselling reservations at popular Philadelphia restaurants

What we know:

Diners in Philadelphia are finding it tough to get reservations at popular and award-winning restaurants, with some saying the only available times are months away or at odd hours.

The demand has led to a new trend where people secure reservations and then try to sell them to others, often through third-party apps like Appointment Trader or private Facebook groups.

Some restaurant-goers are frustrated by the practice.

"Not much, Zero...Haha. Not worth it to me. I'd rather play the game to try and get in," said Marc Dickstein, a restaurant goer.

Others are more critical, with Nan Schiowitz, another diner, saying, "I think it's despicable. I do. People trying to make a profit on restaurant reservations."

The backstory:

The trend is especially noticeable at places like Mawn, a Cambodian noodle restaurant in South Philadelphia, where reservations are in high demand.

Ben Fileccia, senior vice president of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, said, "Reservations have become quite a commodity. It wasn't surprising when we saw a restaurant like Mawn which is such a tough reservation, a reservation there being sold online."

Fileccia also noted, "We've seen reservations for 2, 3, 4, 5-hundred dollars and upwards."

Some diners, like Leighton Phillips, called the practice "weird" and "shady, slimy."

Others, like Mary Grace Perry, described their efforts to get reservations the honest way: "We try to get reservations every month. We set alarms at 11:58. Get on at 12. Get whatever we can. That's the honest way right."

Some diners say they understand the temptation to buy a reservation but still choose not to.

"There's some we really want to go to that have been hard to get into, but I think it creates a bad culture if we start that, so I wouldn't want to reinforce that," said Janelle Grace of Spring Garden.

Philadelphia’s response and what’s next

The city has responded to the growing problem by passing new legislation that bans third-party websites from selling reservations without the restaurant’s consent.

The law, which takes effect in April, comes with a $1,000 fine per violation.

However, the new rules do not necessarily stop individuals from selling reservations on platforms like Instagram or Facebook.

Some residents, like Rob Heaver of Spring Garden, said, "Honestly I did see it coming. Little frustrating for someone who lives in Philly. Takes a while to get a reservation and get into these cool places."

Meanwhile, others have developed their own strategies. "I log on at noon. I refresh page. I just click as fast as I can. It comes from experience. Just try and try again and it works," said Bob Wewinski, who is known among friends for his ability to snag hard-to-get reservations.

Big picture view:

The trend of flipping restaurant reservations is not unique to Philadelphia, but the city’s new legislation puts it at the forefront of trying to address the issue.

As the dining scene remains competitive, both diners and restaurants are watching to see how the new rules will affect the reservation market.

Some diners say making friends with someone skilled at getting reservations may be the best way to secure a table at the city’s hottest spots.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how effective the new city law will be in stopping private reservation sales on social media, and whether restaurants will see any relief from the ongoing demand for tables.