Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has officially endorsed U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.

The senator from Massachusetts has established herself as a frontrunner among the democratic presidential candidates.

“Elizabeth Warren is principled, she is for the people, and she is unrelenting," Krasner said in a statement. "She backs down for no one and that’s exactly what we need in the White House."

Krasner cited Warren's message on economic justice and criminal justice reform.

"She’s been very, very clear that she understands the direct connection between racism and law enforcement in communities of color and its consequences, in terms of a discriminatory and disproportionate use of jail cells, and prosecutions, and legal resources against people of color," Krasner said.

Krasner was elected in 2017 on a platform to end mass incarceration and took office in January 2018. His endorsement comes days after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced his own endorsement of Warren.