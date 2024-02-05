Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner launching first 'Organized Retail and House Theft Task Force'

Philadelphia is taking a major step in trying to combat theft crimes that continue to plague the businesses and homes of innocent residents.

DA Larry Krasner is launching the office's first 'Organized Retail and House Theft Task Force' during a press conference Monday morning.

Community leaders, business corridor professional and retailers are expected to join the District Attorney for the announcement at 11 a.m.

Kranser says he will reinforce the DA's "commitment to safety along business and neighborhood corridors."

The move comes after countless Philadelphia businesses became the victim of looting last year, which ended with dozens of arrests, including juveniles.

Several videos showed suspects flooding large retailers, local pharmacies and smaller local shops as they completely ransacked shelves.

Some of those stores were forced to temporarily close due to damage and stolen goods.