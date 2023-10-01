Watch: New surveillance videos released after widespread looting across Philadelphia

Last week’s widespread looting across Philadelphia stretched the resources of the Philadelphia Police Department as they worked to maintain a level of control over marauding adults seemingly intent on stealing items from stores.

The following is a showcase of various surveillance videos from inside those stores, showcasing the individuals during the crime spree. Police released the videos in the hope of identifying those participating in the looting and bringing them to justice.

Anyone with information regarding any one of the people shown is urged to contact police.

1. North 5th Street Super Drug Pharmacy, North Philadelphia. Contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243.

2. Bustleton Avenue Target, Northeast Philadelphia. Contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.

3. Walnut Street Apple Store. Contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.

4. Foulkrod Street Family Dollar. Contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.

5. Lansdowne Avenue Rite Aid. Contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3189.

6. North 52nd Street Dunkin’. Contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3189.

7. Lancaster Avenue Dollar General. Contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3189.

8. North 63rd Street Walgreens. Contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3189.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.