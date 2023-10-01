Expand / Collapse search

Watch: New surveillance videos released after widespread looting across Philadelphia

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

New looting surveillance video released by Philly police

Philadelphia police release new surveillance video from two nights of looting. The Apple Store in Center City and Target in the NE are seen as looters break into those stores and grab items.

PHILADELPHIA - Last week’s widespread looting across Philadelphia stretched the resources of the Philadelphia Police Department as they worked to maintain a level of control over marauding adults seemingly intent on stealing items from stores.

The following is a showcase of various surveillance videos from inside those stores, showcasing the individuals during the crime spree. Police released the videos in the hope of identifying those participating in the looting and bringing them to justice.

Anyone with information regarding any one of the people shown is urged to contact police.

1. North 5th Street Super Drug Pharmacy, North Philadelphia. Contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243.

N. 5th Street looting

Philadelphia police provide surveillance video of looting at a pharmacy on North 5th Street in North Philadelphia September 27.

2. Bustleton Avenue Target, Northeast Philadelphia. Contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.

Bustleton Ave Target looting video

Philadelphia police provide surveillance video of looting of Target on Bustleton Avenue.

3. Walnut Street Apple Store. Contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.

Apple Store looting video

Philadelphia police provide video of an Apple Store in Center City being looted.

4. Foulkrod Street Family Dollar. Contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.

Foulkrod Street looting video

Philadelphia police provide surveillance video of looting at a Family Dollar store on Foulkrod Street in Rhawnhurst.

5. Lansdowne Avenue Rite Aid. Contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3189.

Lansdowne Ave looting video

Philadelphia police provide surveillance video of looting of a Rite Aid on Lansdowne Avenue in Overbrook.

6. North 52nd Street Dunkin’. Contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3189.

North 52nd Street looting video

Philadelphia police provide surveillance video of looting at a Dunkin' on North 52nd Street in Overbrook.

7. Lancaster Avenue Dollar General. Contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3189.

Lancaster Avenue looting video

Philadelphia police provide surveillance video of looting at a Dollar General in Parkside.

8. North 63rd Street Walgreens. Contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3189.

North 63rd Street looting video

Philadelphia police provide surveillance video of looting at Walgreens in West Philadelphia.

RELATED COVERAGE:

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.